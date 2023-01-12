Home States Telangana

Ahead of Sankranti, Telangana Forest department steps up vigil on sale of manja

The National Green Tribunal ordered a total ban on manja or synthetic thread for kite flying and further directed to prohibit the manufacture, sale, store, and purchase of the same.

Published: 12th January 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

The nylon threads used to fly kites (Image for Representational Purpose| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every year, Hyderabad sacrifices thousands of birds to the thrill of the kite-flying during the Sankranti festival. The annual festival proves fatal for thousands of innocent flying creatures and poses a serious threat to the safety of animals, humans and environment alike.

The National Green Tribunal ordered a total ban on manja or synthetic thread for kite flying and further directed to prohibit the manufacture, sale, store, and purchase of the same. In this regard, the Telangana government imposed a complete ban on the procurement, stocking, sale, and use of nylon thread commonly called ‘Chinese Dor’ which is a non-biodegradable thread coated with glass or other harmful substances used for kite flying, with effect from January 13, 2016.

During the festival season, the Forest department is deploying five to six mobile parties with uniformed staff and NGOs to go around the shops selling this manja to ensure implementation of the ban order. Till date, 1,391 kg of synthetic manja valued at Rs 28 lakh has been seized. Causing injury or death to domestic animals attracts provision of the Prevention of  Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and to report such cases Telangana State Forest Department started a 24 x 7 helpline at 1800-425-5364 or  040-2323-1440.

Sahayog Organisation, a youth-based activist group founded to work for animal rights and welfare of animals stated that not all birds entangled in manja are lucky enough to be rescued. Many birds as well as humans have been seriously injured by manja.

