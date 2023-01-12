Home States Telangana

CPI’s D Raja to participate in Telangana CM’s Khammam public meet

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that the BRS, CPI and CPM have a common agenda, that of fighting against the BJP.

12th January 2023

CPI national secretary and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja

CPI national secretary. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Wednesday said that party’s national secretary D Raja will participate in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s January 18 public meeting in Khammam. He said that the BRS, CPI and CPM have a common agenda, that of fighting against the BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, Sambasiva Rao said that the people will drive away the BJP at the same speed at which it is trying to make inroads in Khammam district. He said that the Communist parties have decided to join the Chief Minister’s proposed public meeting with the objective of telling the people to reject the BJP. He said that CPI will also hold a public meeting with one lakh people in Khammam in April.

“Khammam district is known for the presence of communists, and we will be the determining factor behind who wins or loses. We have already proved it in the Munugode byelection,” Sambasiva Rao said. He, however, said that any alliance for the next election has not yet been finalised.Slamming the BJP-led Union government, the CPI leader said that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi administration expressed relief at the High Court order on Poachgate was objectionable.

