Farmers continue agitation against Jagtial master plan for 2nd day

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Tension prevailed in front of the Jagtial municipality office as farmers from surrounding villages of the town continued their protest against the proposed Jagtial master plan on Wednesday. While police tried to pacify the protesters and convince them to call off the protest, their efforts were all in vain. Farmers turned up in large numbers from the surrounding Mothe, Thimmapur, Narsingapur and Dharur villages and demanded that their patta lands from the proposed recreation zone.

Meanwhile, sarpanches from villages that are likely to be impacted if the proposed plan is implemented threatened to resign from their posts if the proposal is not revoked. The agitators blocked the road and raised slogans against the master plans. Earlier in the day, farmers undertook a rally from the civic body office to the Tehsil Chowrasta.

Protesters said they could loss upto 250 acres of the patta lands if the plan was implemented. They said they would protest daily until the administration gives in to their demands. The government should think about the welfare of farmers, they added.

The ryots said they will form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) with the farmers from affected villages. If the government doesn’t remove their land from the proposed zone, they threatened to launch a massive agitation.Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Thirupathi Reddy Pannala and Mudiganti Ravinder Reddy extended their support to the farmers’ protest.

