KCR has forsaken Telangana: Human rights activist Prof Haragopal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the time has come to revitalise the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) well-known rights activist Prof G Haragopal said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s administration has weakened the very identity of Telangana.

He was addressing a gathering at the deeksha held by Telangana Jana Samithi chief Prof Kodandaram on Wednesday, demanding clarification on Telangana’s share in Krishna waters, and to complete pending projects on the Krishna river.

Recounting the foundations of Telangana movement, Prof Haragopal said that natives of Andhra Pradesh are joining the BRS to safeguard their properties located in Telangana. Wondering how TRS supremo could transform his party into BRS without consulting the people, he said that the KCR has forsaken the aspirations of the Telangana movement. He accused the CM of foregoing the spirit of Telangana movement.

“KCR has pushed the people of Telangana to organise themselves to fight for rights. Andhra politicians like Chandrababu Naidu and Sharmila are holding rallies to get power,” Prof Haragopal said.

