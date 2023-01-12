Home States Telangana

Look beyond Hyderabad, KTR urges woman entrepreneurs

Rao, along with Amitabh Kant, India’s G-20 sherpa, presented FLO Hyderabad Business Awards to 20 woman entrepreneurs in this year’s edition of the annual event.

Published: 12th January 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Amitabh Kant, India’s G-20 sherpa and former CEO Niti Aayog, on Wednesday presented FLO Hyderabad Business Awards to 20 woman entrepreneurs in this year’s edition of the annual event.

Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao told the community of woman entrepreneurs to look beyond the capital city of Hyderabad for their entrepreneurial ventures. “Let us decongest Hyderabad,” he said.“Bring more khush khabar (good news), more projects and more funds to Telangana. Please keep visiting Hyderabad,” the minister told Amitabh Kanth.

He listed the growth achieved by the State on all fronts in the past eight years. “Our IT exports in 2014 were worth Rs 57,000 crore and now they are Rs 1,83,000 crore,” the minister said. Describing Hyderabad as the centre of India, Rama Rao said: “It is equidistant to all major destinations. North meets south. Though we compete on growth, we don’t want to be another Bengaluru. We must decongest our capital,” he added.

Amitabh Kanth said that he believes that women have to be the drivers of future growth. “According to some studies, there are 1,078 women for every 1,000 men. Women outnumber members in numbers. They must be part of our growth trajectory. Our anticipated growth is not possible without involving women,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FLO Hyderabad Business Awards woman entrepreneurs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp