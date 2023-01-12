Look beyond Hyderabad, KTR urges woman entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Amitabh Kant, India’s G-20 sherpa and former CEO Niti Aayog, on Wednesday presented FLO Hyderabad Business Awards to 20 woman entrepreneurs in this year’s edition of the annual event.

Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao told the community of woman entrepreneurs to look beyond the capital city of Hyderabad for their entrepreneurial ventures. “Let us decongest Hyderabad,” he said.“Bring more khush khabar (good news), more projects and more funds to Telangana. Please keep visiting Hyderabad,” the minister told Amitabh Kanth.

He listed the growth achieved by the State on all fronts in the past eight years. “Our IT exports in 2014 were worth Rs 57,000 crore and now they are Rs 1,83,000 crore,” the minister said. Describing Hyderabad as the centre of India, Rama Rao said: “It is equidistant to all major destinations. North meets south. Though we compete on growth, we don’t want to be another Bengaluru. We must decongest our capital,” he added.

Amitabh Kanth said that he believes that women have to be the drivers of future growth. “According to some studies, there are 1,078 women for every 1,000 men. Women outnumber members in numbers. They must be part of our growth trajectory. Our anticipated growth is not possible without involving women,” he said.

