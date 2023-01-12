Mallu Ravi may be named accused in war room case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi figure as the accused in the T Congress war room case? After the senior Congress leader admitted that he was in-charge of the office from where abusive content was posted on social media against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, the police are contemplating naming him as the accused in the case.

The police have already served a notice on him to appear before them on Thursday under section 41 (A) of the CrPC.After grilling Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu, the police have, more or less, come to the conclusion that he was not guilty of posting content on Facebook pages that tended to defame KCR’s family.

Kanugolu also reportedly told the police that Ravi was in-charge of the office in Madhapur from where the abusive content was uploaded to Facebook. After receiving the notice, Ravi met the police informally on Tuesday day itself to find out what documents he needs to bring with him when he appears before them on Thursday.

A cybercrime police officer said they may name him as an accused in the case. The very fact that he was summoned under Section 41 (a) of CrPC indicates his involvement in the case, the officer pointed out. The section reads thus: In all cases where the arrest of a person is not required under the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 41, a notice can be issued directing the person against whom a reasonable complaint has been made or credible information has been received, or a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed a cognisable offence, the police can ask him to appear before them.

When contacted, Ravi said he was not aware if the police were considering naming him as accused in the case.The Cyber Crime police had raided the Telangana Congress war room recently after tracking the IP number form which the content was posted on the Facebook pages and other social media platforms.

HYDERABAD: Will TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi figure as the accused in the T Congress war room case? After the senior Congress leader admitted that he was in-charge of the office from where abusive content was posted on social media against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, the police are contemplating naming him as the accused in the case. The police have already served a notice on him to appear before them on Thursday under section 41 (A) of the CrPC.After grilling Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu, the police have, more or less, come to the conclusion that he was not guilty of posting content on Facebook pages that tended to defame KCR’s family. Kanugolu also reportedly told the police that Ravi was in-charge of the office in Madhapur from where the abusive content was uploaded to Facebook. After receiving the notice, Ravi met the police informally on Tuesday day itself to find out what documents he needs to bring with him when he appears before them on Thursday. A cybercrime police officer said they may name him as an accused in the case. The very fact that he was summoned under Section 41 (a) of CrPC indicates his involvement in the case, the officer pointed out. The section reads thus: In all cases where the arrest of a person is not required under the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 41, a notice can be issued directing the person against whom a reasonable complaint has been made or credible information has been received, or a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed a cognisable offence, the police can ask him to appear before them. When contacted, Ravi said he was not aware if the police were considering naming him as accused in the case.The Cyber Crime police had raided the Telangana Congress war room recently after tracking the IP number form which the content was posted on the Facebook pages and other social media platforms.