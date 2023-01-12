Home States Telangana

Only 2 toilets for over 2,000 girl students in Nalgonda Government Girls’ Junior College

Nearly 40 years ago, 12 washrooms were constructed at the educational institute, out of which only two are functioning now for over 2,000 girl students.

Published: 12th January 2023

The washrooms at the Government Girls’ Junior College in the Nalgonda district

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Students of the Government Girls’ Junior College in the Nalgonda district have been facing difficulties due to inadequate washroom facilities. Nearly 40 years ago, 12 washrooms were constructed at the educational institute, out of which only two are functioning now for over 2,000 girl students. The remaining washrooms are out of order, with damaged doors, walls, and broken basins.

The students raised concerns, citing the lack of proper facilities and the difficulty of using only two washrooms for such a large number of students. They also expressed their disappointment with the district collector and the District Intermediate Officer’s lack of response to their appeals for help.

One student highlighted the potential health risks associated with not having access to adequate washroom facilities, stating that they are not able to drink water during the day due to the long wait times for the washrooms, which could lead to some health issues.

In response to the situation, the students, led by ABVP activists, organised a protest on Tuesday, demanding that the damaged washrooms be repaired, or new washrooms be constructed to meet the needs of the students. They also pointed out that a rule stipulates one washroom for every 15 students, which was not being implemented at their college.

The students also alleged that the college principal had been discriminating against a section of students.
However, The District Intermediate officer Dasrunayak stated that there were 12 washrooms in the college, of which only two had no doors. The officer further added that a report had been sent to the higher officials of the intermediate board regarding the washroom arrangements and regarding the allegations against the principal of the junior college.

ABVP activists stage protest

ABVP activists staged a protest demanding that the damaged washrooms be repaired, or new washrooms be constructed to meet the needs of the students. They also pointed out that a rule stipulates one washroom for every 15 students, which was not being implemented

