Home States Telangana

Santhi Kumari takes charge as first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana

She has an extensive experience in a wide range of areas including poverty alleviation, inclusive development, education and health, skill development and forestry.

Published: 12th January 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

New Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari meets Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Santhi Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, became the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana on Wednesday and assumed charge at BRKR Bhavan. After the DoPT relieved Somesh Kumar from the Telangana cadre, the government on Wednesday appointed Santhi Kumari as the sixth Chief Secretary of the State. She will be in service till April 2025.

Santhi Kumari hails from Andhra Pradesh and was the special chief secretary (Forest) before her elevation. She did her MSc (Marine Biology) and MBA in the US.She has an extensive experience in a wide range of areas including poverty alleviation, inclusive development, education and health, skill development and forestry.

She served at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for two years overseeing financial inclusion. Santhi Kumari worked in the Chief Minister’s Office for four years as Principal Secretary to the CM and headed the ‘Industry Chasing Cell’, which is mandated to implement single window industrial clearances under TS-iPASS.Santhi Kumari worked in the Medical and Health Department during the Covid-19 pandemic before being shifted to the forest department.

She also worked as the District Collector of Adilabad, Commissioner of BC Welfare besides holding several other key positions in undivided Andhra Pradesh.In an informal chat after assuming charge at BRKR Bhavan, Santhi Kumari thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for reposing faith in her and giving an important responsibility. “I will implement the flagship schemes and welfare programmes of the government with the cooperation of peoples’ representatives, while coordinating with the officials,” Santhi Kumari said. She extended Sankranti greetings to the people of the State on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Santhi Kumari and Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan.After meeting both the senior IAS officers, the Chief Minister appointed Santhi Kumari as the new Chief Secretary. Several senior officials including DGP Anjani Kumar and Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar greeted Santhi Kumari.

Munnuru Kapu Sangham State apex council convenor Sardar Putam Purushottam Patel, BRS AP State president Thota Chandrasekhar and others thanked the Chief Minister for appointing Santhi Kumari as the Chief Secretary.

SOMESH TO REPORT TO AP TODAY

Former chief secretary Somesh Kumar will report to the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday. Though Somesh Kumar thought of appealing against the HC order in Supreme Court, he later changed his mind and decided to first comply with the orders of the Department of Personnel and Training.  Somesh was originally allotted to AP during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He challenged his allotment in CAT, which allotted him to the Telangana cadre. However,  DoPT challenged the CAT order in the Telangana High Court. The High Court on Tuesday set aside the orders of CAT. Hours after the HC order, the DoPT issued orders and relieved Somesh Kumar from the Telangana cadre directing him to report to the AP government by January 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Santhi Kumari Telangana Chief Secretary
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp