Home States Telangana

Telangana HC issues notices as woman in labour made to visit five hospitals dies

Despite travelling 124 km to deliver the baby, both the mother and child passed away.

Published: 12th January 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Deputy Commissioner of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Commissioner of Director of Public Health, Superintendent of Govt. General Hospital (GGH) in Mahbubnagar district, and Principal Secretary of the Medical Health and Family Welfare department directing them to file their counters in a suo moto taken-up PIL.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji took up the PIL following a news report about the death of one Charagonda Swarna (24) and her newborn, purportedly due to medical negligence at GGH, Mahabubnagar in December 2022.

Swarna, a native of Yellampalli village of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district, went into labour and her parents took her by 108 Ambulance to the PHC at Padara, which is 4 km away. The staff there tested her and sent her to Amrabad hospital, about 10 km away.

The staff at that hospital then sent her to a hospital in Achampet, 25 km away, claiming they lacked the necessary equipment. The staff at Achampet hospital provided her with primary medical care because her BP was out of control and referred her to a hospital in Nagarkurnool, 35 km away. The staff there advised Swarna’s parents to take her to GGH Mahabubnagar, 50 km away.

By the time she was brought to the GGH in Mahabubnagar, it was 2 am. The doctors performed normal delivery, but after giving birth to a baby boy, Swarna died due to fits. Soon after, the baby also died. Despite travelling 124 km to deliver the baby, both the mother and child passed away.

According to the medical officer at Amrabad Hospital, the inability to execute important births in the healthcare facility was caused by a lack of equipment in the operating room and absence of specialists.  Swarna was suffering from high BP when she arrived at the hospital.

As her birth appeared to be in danger, she was sent to the Achampet Hospital, where they only handle routine deliveries, the medical officer said. Stating that the court needed to give the required instructions to the authorities and prevent maternal and perinatal mortality, the court issued notices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp