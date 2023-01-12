Telangana HC no to stay inclusion of ryots’ lands in Kamareddy master plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an interim stay on the inclusion of lands of 40 farmers in the draft master plan of Kamareddy town. The court refused the plea in a writ petition filed by T Srinivas Singh and 39 others who wanted the court to declare the action of the authorities concerned in notifying their land in various survey numbers located at Rameshwarpally, Kamarredy mandal and district in the Draft General Town Planning Scheme (Master Plan) as illegal, contrary to the Article 14, 21 and 300A of the Constitution of India.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, however, issued notices to the Principal Secretary (MAUD), Telangana, the Director of Town and Country Planning, the Municipal Commissioner of Kamareddy municipality, the chairperson of Kamareddy Municipal Council, and the Collector of Kamareddy District, directing them to file their counters by the next date of hearing and adjourned the writ petition to January 25.

Throughout the course of the hearing, the farmers’ lawyer Srujan Kumar Reddy sought an interim stay. He argued that the government will accept the Draft Master Plan. Advocate General BS Prasad, who represented the State, informed the court that the petition is premature. The petitioners’ arguments will be examined, but the preparation of the proposed Master Plan cannot be halted, he noted.

