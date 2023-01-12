Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court directs TSPSC to declare Group-I results

The bench ruled that the result cannot be blocked due to one candidate’s local status issue.

Published: 12th January 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Determining that the entire set of results remained incorrect due to a single candidate’s local status, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted permission to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to declare the Group-I results.

P Niharika, who studied in Hyderabad from Class VII to post-graduation, applied for Group-I as a local candidate, but TSPSC treated her as a non-local as she had attended Class VI in Visakhapatnam.

Senior Counsel S Satyam Reddy informed the court that Niharika studied up to Class V in Hyderabad and then Class VI in Visakhapatnam because her father was transferred there. Her father was later transferred back to Medak, and she returned to Hyderabad to continue her studies from Class VII to PG in Telangana.

After hearing senior counsel, a single judge of the court instructed the respondents to treat Niharika’s candidature as a Telangana local candidate for the purposes of her appointment to the jobs advertised in Group-I services for the State of Telangana.

TSPSC appealed to a bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice P Karthik. The bench ruled that the result cannot be blocked due to one candidate’s local status issue.

