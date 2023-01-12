Thakre tries to get to root of Congress problems in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manikrao Thakre, the newly-appointed AICC in-charge for Telangana, had a busy day at the Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. Thakre held a series of one-on-one meetings with the top TPCC leaders as well as with the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), taking inputs and giving suggestions while trying to understand the party’s internal situation, through the first day of his visit.

The top leaders who met Thakre included TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, K Jana Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Renuka Chowdhury, Madhu Yaskhi, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Ponnam Prabhakar, Sudharshan Reddy, A Maheshwar Reddy, Mohd. Ali Shabbir, Konda Surekha, SA Sampath, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy and other senior leaders. AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Nadeem Javed and Rohit Chowdhury also held a meeting with Thakre.

Revanth’s detractors, who had earlier announced that they will not attend any meeting in which the TPCC chief would be present, attended the PAC. They were seen sharing some lighter moments with Revanth as they waited for their turn to meet Thakre. On the surface, the dissent seems to have faded, if not completely died down.It is learnt that Thakre mainly focused on the strategies of leaders to bring the party to power in the next elections, the forthcoming Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra, and issues that plague the party.

He also enquired about the objections of the leaders who revolted. Sources said that Thakre advised the party leaders to set aside their egos and end their differences. He implored them to remain united.

During the discussions, Revanth spoke about how the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra can energise the party. It is learnt that Revanth also tabled his padayatra in the PAC meeting. Other leaders are also said to have pitched for padayatras and bus yatras, some at the State level and others at the constituency level.

Meanwhile, Thakre telephoned Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and invited him to meet at the Gandhi Bhavan. However, Venkat Reddy expressed his disappointment at not including his name in PAC or any other committees and Thakre that he was ready to meet at a private place aside from the party office.

