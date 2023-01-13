Home States Telangana

Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapurao meets Union Railway minister

The MP discussed issues related to railways, including the Adilabad-Armoor railway line. He said that the State government was yet to provide 50% funds for the approval of the railway line.

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapurao met Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss issues related to railways, including the Adilabad-Armoor railway line. He said that the State government was yet to provide 50% funds for the approval of the railway line, pending for several years and the Centre should complete it by bearing the cost in full.

The MP said that the Telangana Ministers, who had previously submitted a letter stating that the State government would bear 50% of the funds for the approval of the railway line, are now dodging the matter. “The Centre should rather take the initiative of funding the railway line in the upcoming Budget,” he said.
This apart, for the sake of erstwhile Adilabad district railway passengers, train services have been extended at some endpoints, while, others have been stopped.

The Bhagyanagar Express, which runs from Secunderabad to Sirpur, has been extended till Ballarsha.
The MP requested that the Dampur Express (No. 12791), plying between Secunderabad to Nagpur and Howrah to Nagpur via Sirpur Kagaznagar, be streamlined for passengers and that the link between these two trains be combined.The MP said that Vaishnaw responded positively when asked to stop the Dakshin Express (No.12722) and Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (No.13723) at Sirpur Kagaznagar.

RuB sought at Kagaznagar

Soyam Bapurao requested the Railways Minister to initiate steps to construct a railway under bridge at Sanjeevaya Nagar in Sirpur Kagaznagar town as soon as possible

