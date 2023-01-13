Busy with Thakre, Mallu Ravi skips summons in war room case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi failed to turn up before the police for questioning with regards to the Congress war room case. In a message to Cyber Crimes ACP KVM Prasad, Ravi said that he won’t be able to come since he was occupied with party-related meetings. Prasad said that Ravi would once again be summoned on January 18 or 19. Meanwhile, at a meeting with his Congress colleagues, Mallu Ravi said that he would cooperate with the investigation. He said that he was supposed to meet the police but could not as he was busy with Manikrao Thakre.

