Hidma not dead: Maoist leader Azad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Communist Party of India (Maoist) Bhadradri-Kothagudem- Alluri Sitaramaraju Division Committee (BK-ASR) secretary Azad on Thursday rejected reports that Maoist leader Madvi Hidma was killed in an alleged encounter. Earlier reports had said that Hidma was shot dead in an encounter that took place in Bijapur district on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday.

Refuting the reports, Azad said that the police claims that Hidma was killed in the encounter, were misconstrued. “The police conducted the operation, but missed their target,” Azad said and added that the People’s Guerrilla Army (PGA) gave a fitting reply to the police attack. He also condemned the aerial operation by the police and called upon the people to fight against the “Green Hunt”, which is a codename for operations against Maoists.

HYDERABAD: Communist Party of India (Maoist) Bhadradri-Kothagudem- Alluri Sitaramaraju Division Committee (BK-ASR) secretary Azad on Thursday rejected reports that Maoist leader Madvi Hidma was killed in an alleged encounter. Earlier reports had said that Hidma was shot dead in an encounter that took place in Bijapur district on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday. Refuting the reports, Azad said that the police claims that Hidma was killed in the encounter, were misconstrued. “The police conducted the operation, but missed their target,” Azad said and added that the People’s Guerrilla Army (PGA) gave a fitting reply to the police attack. He also condemned the aerial operation by the police and called upon the people to fight against the “Green Hunt”, which is a codename for operations against Maoists.