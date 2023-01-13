Hintastica Private Limited begins production at Jadcherla plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hintastica Private Limited (HPL) has started production of a range of heating appliances at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar. Spanning over nearly 6 acres, the facility has the capacity to produce six lakh units of water heaters and other heating appliances annually. With an initial investment of Rs 210 crore, the production unit has created 500 direct and indirect jobs. The facility was established with an environment-friendly design, which utilises advanced energy saving manufacturing equipment and renewable energy sources. As per the latest industry reports, the water heater market in India is Rs 2,300 crore, and it is expected to grow to around Rs 6,100 crore by financial year 2032.Sandip Somany, chairman of Hindware Home Innovation Limited, said: “With the opening of the new manufacturing plant, we are confident to optimally increase our market share, and further strengthen our position in the water heater segment.” Pierre-Louis Francois, CEO, Groupe Atlantic said: “We believe this will be a big asset for our Indian development and contribute to reducing the energy consumption with low carbon thermal products.” The manufacturing facility has been equipped with solar panels with an annual output of approximately 1 MW.