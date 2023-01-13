Home States Telangana

Hintastica Private Limited begins production at Jadcherla plant

The facility was established with an environment-friendly design, which utilises advanced energy saving manufacturing equipment and renewable energy sources.

Published: 13th January 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hintastica Private Limited (HPL) has started production of a range of heating appliances at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar. Spanning over nearly 6 acres, the facility has the capacity to produce six lakh units of water heaters and other heating appliances annually.

With an initial investment of Rs 210 crore, the production unit has created 500 direct and indirect jobs. The facility was established with an environment-friendly design, which utilises advanced energy saving manufacturing equipment and renewable energy sources.

As per the latest industry reports, the water heater market in India is Rs 2,300 crore, and it is expected to grow to around Rs 6,100 crore by financial year 2032.Sandip Somany, chairman of Hindware Home Innovation Limited, said: “With the opening of the new manufacturing plant, we are confident to optimally increase our market share, and further strengthen our position in the water heater segment.”

Pierre-Louis Francois, CEO, Groupe Atlantic said: “We believe this will be a big asset for our Indian development and contribute to reducing the energy consumption with low carbon thermal products.”
The manufacturing facility has been equipped with solar panels with an annual output of approximately
1 MW.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp