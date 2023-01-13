In Mumbai, Telangana Industries Minister KTR hard-sells state to big businessmen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has met several industry giants in Mumbai, including Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and discussed the opportunities that Telangana offers to business. Rama Rao spoke about the industrial development taking place in the State and the best industrial policies being implemented by the BRS government, and explained the opportunities for further expansion of Tata Group’s activities in Telangana.

He asked Chandrasekaran to give priority to Telangana in the group’s expansion plans. The minister said that Tata Group will make great progress as a hub in the aerospace and defence sectors in Hyderabad and asked the group chairman to explore the possibility of expanding TCS operations to Warangal.

The minister also explained the favourable ecosystem for investments in the State in the backdrop of the Tata Group moving ahead with its plans in the field of electronics. He asked Chandrasekaran to invest in the State in this field. In view of Tata’s good progress in the aviation sector, Rama Rao urged him to set up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre in Hyderabad.

Chandrasekaran said that his company was conducting large-scale operations in various sectors in Telangana, and expressed satisfaction with the way the operations are continuing in the State. He assured that Telangana will definitely be given a key place in the expansion of Tata Group’s operations in the future.

Bonds of steel

Rama Rao also met Sajjan Jindal, managing director of JSW. He asked Jindal to come forward to invest in Telangana in these sectors keeping in mind the huge success experience of JSW in the fields like steel and cement.The minister reminded that when Telangana was formed, the Union government had promised to set up a steel plant in Bayyaram and SAIL had expressed readiness to implement it.

He explained that there was a possibility of setting up a steel plant at Bayyaram, keeping in mind the iron ore reserves in Chhattisgarh, which is nearby. Rama Rao assured that the Telangana government will provide all possible assistance if a prestigious company like JSW comes forward to set up a steel plant at Bayyaram.

FMCG opportunities

Later, Rama Rao met Hindustan Unilever Limited managing director Sanjeev Mehta and explained the investment opportunities in the FMCG sector in Telangana.He said that along with the per capita income of the people of the State, many other economic indices are developing rapidly and this was the right opportunity to choose Telangana as an investment destination.He said that this is the right time for Hindustan Unilever to invest in the production of cooking oils.

