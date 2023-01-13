Local leaders blame Telangana Congress leadership for CESS disaster

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Local Congress leaders are blaming the State leadership for the party’s ignominious performance in the recent elections to the Sircilla Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS).

In the election, the BRS won all the directors’ posts while the Congress came third, behind the BJP.

Congress activists feel that had the party leaders taken an interest in the election, the party’s performance would not have been so disastrous. They are worried about the outcome of the election influencing the Assembly elections. In Rajanna-Sircilla district, there are two Assembly segments - Vemulawada and Sircilla.In comparison, both the BRS and BJP took the CESS election very seriously.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar personally campaigned for the candidates backed by his party while Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao prepared the BRS leaders for the polls by speaking to them over teleconference.The Congress activists felt that their leaders just ignored the election without understanding the possible impact the result would have in the two Assembly segments in the elections.

They fear that the party would be buried for good if the leaders continue to neglect potential opportunities.

Adi Srinivas, who contested thrice from Vemulawada from different parties and who was recently appointed the DCC president, said: “The CESS election is not an indicator of which way the wind is blowing. The BRS and the BJP pumped money into the election. BRS also misused official machinery to brighten the prospects of its candidates.”

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Local Congress leaders are blaming the State leadership for the party’s ignominious performance in the recent elections to the Sircilla Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS). In the election, the BRS won all the directors’ posts while the Congress came third, behind the BJP. Congress activists feel that had the party leaders taken an interest in the election, the party’s performance would not have been so disastrous. They are worried about the outcome of the election influencing the Assembly elections. In Rajanna-Sircilla district, there are two Assembly segments - Vemulawada and Sircilla.In comparison, both the BRS and BJP took the CESS election very seriously. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar personally campaigned for the candidates backed by his party while Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao prepared the BRS leaders for the polls by speaking to them over teleconference.The Congress activists felt that their leaders just ignored the election without understanding the possible impact the result would have in the two Assembly segments in the elections. They fear that the party would be buried for good if the leaders continue to neglect potential opportunities. Adi Srinivas, who contested thrice from Vemulawada from different parties and who was recently appointed the DCC president, said: “The CESS election is not an indicator of which way the wind is blowing. The BRS and the BJP pumped money into the election. BRS also misused official machinery to brighten the prospects of its candidates.”