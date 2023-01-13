Return with interest gram panchayats funds diverted to other projects, Bandi tells KCR

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing at his public meeting in Mahabubabad on Thursday that Rs 10 lakh will be given to each gram panchayat, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay warned that the people and public representatives in the local bodies would not spare the BRS supremo, if the State government didn’t return with interest the gram panchayat funds diverted since the last eight years.

Sanjay was addressing a public meeting in Kollapur marking the conclusion of BJP Nagarkurnool district president A Sudhakar Rao’s 37-day padayatra. Responding to the chief minister’s accusation that Telangana has lost Rs 3 lakh crore because of the Centre, Sanjay said that KCR had no right to blame the Centre after pushing the State into a debt trap and burdening the people with Rs 5 lakh crore debt.

Taking about the High Court’s order ending the services of Somesh Kumar as the chief secretary and directing him to report to AP, Sanjay said that a criminal investigation into the allegations of corruption, irregularities and reckless decisions taken by the bureaucrat was needed.“Instead of giving postings to honest and sincere IAS officers from Telangana cadre, KCR was keeping IAS officers of AP cadre around him, so that he could use them as rubber-stamps,” he alleged.

Sanjay said that the chief minister was continuously criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi just because the “eagle-eyed Centre” has been monitoring corruption in the State and several investigations were on.

“All these years, the CM went to Delhi, bowed before Modi, praised him whenever and wherever he got a chance. The same person is now criticising Modi,” Sanjay observed.

NAGARKURNOOL: Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing at his public meeting in Mahabubabad on Thursday that Rs 10 lakh will be given to each gram panchayat, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay warned that the people and public representatives in the local bodies would not spare the BRS supremo, if the State government didn’t return with interest the gram panchayat funds diverted since the last eight years. Sanjay was addressing a public meeting in Kollapur marking the conclusion of BJP Nagarkurnool district president A Sudhakar Rao’s 37-day padayatra. Responding to the chief minister’s accusation that Telangana has lost Rs 3 lakh crore because of the Centre, Sanjay said that KCR had no right to blame the Centre after pushing the State into a debt trap and burdening the people with Rs 5 lakh crore debt. Taking about the High Court’s order ending the services of Somesh Kumar as the chief secretary and directing him to report to AP, Sanjay said that a criminal investigation into the allegations of corruption, irregularities and reckless decisions taken by the bureaucrat was needed.“Instead of giving postings to honest and sincere IAS officers from Telangana cadre, KCR was keeping IAS officers of AP cadre around him, so that he could use them as rubber-stamps,” he alleged. Sanjay said that the chief minister was continuously criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi just because the “eagle-eyed Centre” has been monitoring corruption in the State and several investigations were on. “All these years, the CM went to Delhi, bowed before Modi, praised him whenever and wherever he got a chance. The same person is now criticising Modi,” Sanjay observed.