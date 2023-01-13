Home States Telangana

Revanth Yatra after Haath Se Haath Jodo: AICC Telangana in-charge Thakre

The Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra is a two-month programme conceived by the party high command which has asked leaders at all levels to participate.

Published: 13th January 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre addresses the media along with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Thursday made it clear that the proposed ‘Yatra’ of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will cover the length and breadth of the State after the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra concludes.

“Adhyaksh ji wants to cover the entire state through his Yatra. We are planning that as well. But, we need to complete this two-months programme, Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra. We will sit together to design the Yatra as to where, when, what and how. We will cover all the districts. It will not be like no other leader was left out,” Thakre said.

He said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s message of uniting against divisive forces, fighting against unemployment and inflation, and saving the Constitution through Bharat Jodo Yatra needs to be taken to every house.

Reiterating his pleas during the series of meetings with TPCC top leaders, AICC secretaries, political affairs committee, district presidents, state office bearers and party’s affiliated organisations during the last two days, Thakre said that the leaders need to work together and an attempt towards this has already started.

Reflecting on how the party should fight against the “tradition forces” like RSS and BRS, Thakre said, “I heard the leaders, they gave suggestions on various aspects. My primary focus is to strengthen various committees by making them work. All the party workers need to be invigorated to win the upcoming election. Puri Tarah Hum Kaamyaab Honge (we will be absolutely successful in our endeavour).”

Introducing Thakre, Revanth said that the former has a huge experience of working as a four-time MLA, two-time MLC, home minister of Maharashtra and PCC president. He said that Thakre has given the required instructions during the interactions with the leaders. Thakre will focus on the appointments of various committees during his second visit which is scheduled on January 20.

