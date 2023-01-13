Stay alert against forces turning India into Taliban’s Afghanistan: KCR

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/ BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM: In a warning to the youth, Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao said that if people were divided on the basis of caste and religion, a situation similar to Afghanistan under the Taliban regime would engulf the country. He urged youngsters to stay alert and fight against forces dividing people on such differences.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the District Collectorate complex and the BRS office in Mahabubabad, he said the country would turn into hell if communal tensions were high all the time. “If the country has to progress, we have to wish for the welfare of all people and rule the country with peace and patience. There should not be any scope for caste or religious mania. If we divide the people on caste or religious lines, communal flames will break out and it would become like Afghanistan. Then the situation will be like hell,” he stated.

Continuing on the same rhetoric the rhetoric Later at another meeting in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Rao. “Can we get investments if Taliban culture is prevalent in the country? Will the existing industries survive (under such a regime)? The entire society would be spoilt if there are curfews, lathicharges and firing incidents.”

‘Bad policies of Centre hampering TS growth’

While enumerating the welfare and developmental schemes impmented by the State government in Mahabubabad, the CM also criticised the performance of the BJP-led Centre stating that development of the State has been hampered due to the ‘bad policies’ of the Union government.

Rao added that the GSDP of the State would have been Rs 14.5 lakh crore instead of the present Rs 11.5 lakh crore otherwise. “Telangana’s loss alone is Rs 3 lakh crore. Imagine the loss of other States,” he said.He also criticised the water and electricity policies of the Centre saying that they were so bad that different States were fighting with each other over water.He also announced that a Government Engineering College will be set up in the Mahabubabad district, which will start functioning from the next academic year.

For the local bodies, the chief minister announced Rs 10 lakh each for the 461 gram panchayats, Rs 25 crore each for Thorrur, Maripeda and Dornakal municipalities and Rs 50 crore for Mahabubabad municipality to undertake developmental works.Lauding the activities of the senior Congress leader and a resident of Mahabubabad district, Nukala Ramachandra Reddy, he announced that the administration would install his statues in Mahabubabad and Warangal.The chief minister was accompanied by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and local MLAs and MPs.

Tummala attends

Later in the day, Rao also inaugurated the Collector’s building and the party office in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He also announced Rs 10 lakh for each GP, Rs 25 crore each for Illendu and Manugur municipalities and Rs 40 crore each for Palvoncha and Kothagudem municipalities.

He added that the mining college in the district would get the required facilities soon and will be upgraded into an engineering college.Rao also stated that the State government was taking all necessary measures for the protection of people and property from Munneru Vagu floods.

However, the biggest surprise of the day was former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao turning up to the CM’s meeting a day after meeting Finance Minister T Harish Rao at his residence. Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Vemula Prasanth Reddy and MP Nama Nageswara Rao also attended the meeting.

