Telangana BJP leaders pay rich tributes to Vivekananda on ‘National Youth Day’

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 161st birth anniversary which was observed as the ‘National Youth Day’ by garlanding his statue at Shamshabad and Kollapur on Thursday.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also paid tributes by wishing the youth of the country on the occasion. Taking to twitter, Kishan praised Vivekananda as a great man who spread the glory of India across the world. He said that the life and teachings of Vivekananda were the source of inspiration for the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who participated in the celebrations at Hindu Public School in Sanathnagar, said that Vivekananda truly believed in the saying “service to humanity is service to god”, and that he always preached respecting all faiths.

Seer for all, says Eatala

