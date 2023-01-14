All political parties eye the Khammam pie

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

HYDERABAD: Khammam has of late turned into a political hotspot with all parties kicking off their activities from the district that shares its border with Andhra Pradesh. The latest round of political activity began with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a well-attended public meeting, with the intention of getting a foothold in Telangana after his party lost its relevance consequent to bifurcation of the State in 2014.

At the public meeting, Naidu gave a call to all those leaders who had left the TDP to return home, setting of a discussion over his plans for Telangana. It is now clear that Naidu is testing political waters in Telangana under the impression that the statehood sentiment is now a distant memory and that he could get traction with the people once again.

The TDP won two Assembly seats in the 2018 Assembly elections and one in 2014 in the district. The party also got a handsome vote share. The TDP chief is hoping that the dame fortune smiles on him and his party gets a good number of seats in Khammam district in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the ruling BRS has chosen Khammam for a massive public meeting which party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao hopes will be attended by about five lakh people on January 18. The public meeting is aimed at imparting more visibility to the party after it has been re-christened with a national appeal.

KCR is expected to unveil the party’s philosophy and its priorities at the public meeting. He chose Khammam as it is contiguous with AP and he wants to field his candidates in the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In 2014, the BRS had swept the elections in the entire State but had won only one seat in Khammam. In Paleru bypoll, ruling party candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao wrested the seat from the Congress.

Later, three YSRCP MLAs joined the BRS as there seemed to be no future for their party in Telangana. YSRCP MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy did likewise. In the 2018 Assembly election, BRS won only one seat in the district, and the party MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar made it to KCR’s Cabinet.

Later, several Congress and two TDP and an Independent MLA joined the BRS. Now the party wants to prove its strength in the next Assembly poll by winning a majority of the seats in the district.In this backdrop, the BRS is organising a mammoth meeting in Khammam to send out a message loud and clear that it wants to call the shots in Khammam district from now on.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also focused on Khammam. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is all set to kick off his padayatra on January 26 in pursuance of a call given by the party high command to all state units to organise Haath Se Haath Jodo yatras. He will begin his padayatra at Bhadrachalam and continue it up to June 2.

The Congress had won four Assembly seats in 2014 and six in the 2018 Assembly polls. The party has good cadre and strong vote bank; of the 19 Assembly seats it won in 2018, six were in Khammam. However, four of its MLAs joined the BRS later.

YSRTP president and late YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila has made it clear that she would contest from Palair in Khammam district. Sharmila’s announcement aroused interest in political circles since Tummala Nageswara Rao is also contemplating contesting from the same constituency.

Sharmila laid the foundation stone for the party office in Paleru and is planning to tour the entire Khammam district where she wants to field her candidates though it is not known for how many seats.

BJP is also eyeing a share in the Khammam pie with leaders from BRS preferring the BJP given the latter’s increasing popularity.

Former BRS MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is also likely to join the BJP which would lend new strength to the party in the district as he has not only unlimited resources but also a good number of workers.The saffron party is likely to take him on board in its preparations for the Assembly elections where it wants to dislodge KCR and come to power in the State.

