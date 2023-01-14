Beware of power lines while flying kites: TSSPDCL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the Sankranthi festival, which the people celebrate by flying kites, TSSPDCL has cautioned people against flying kites near electricity supply lines and distribution transformers. If kites get tangled in power lines, it can cause untoward incidents and disrupt the power supply, officials said.

Raghuma Reddy, chairman & managing director of TSSPDCL, appealed to the public to fly kites in an open area, far away from overhead power lines and electricity facilities such as transformers and electrical substations.

“Flying kites near power lines and electrical facilities is dangerous and can disrupt electric service if kites get tangled in power lines. Only use cotton, linen or nylon string. Never use metallic thread or metal-reinforced string, metal coated thread (manja) is a good conductor of electricity,” he said.In case of any emergency, people can contact the electricity department by dialling 1912, officials said.

