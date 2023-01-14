GHMC Gudimalkapur corporator D Karunakar dies at 56

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Gudimalkapur division corporator Devara Karunakar of the BJP passed away while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Friday. He was 56 and is survived by his wife and a daughter. Karunakar suffered a brain stroke late on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital in Banjara Hills where he breathed his last. He had represented the division twice.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, State Tourism Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, BJP in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh and GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Expressing his grief, Dattatreya said that Karunakar came from a backward family, grew up with nationalist sentiments, entered politics and played an active role in Karwan Assembly constituency. He worked for the upliftment of the BCs and for the welfare of the poor, he said.

‘’I’m left distraught by the untimely passing of Devara Karunakar Garu, senior leader of @BJP4Telangana & Gudimalkapur Corporator. As a devout karyakarta, he dedicated himself to public service & the party. This is a personal loss to me & the party. Condolences to his family (sic)”, Kishan Reddy tweeted.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and described Karunakar as a leader who was appreciated by all sections and as someone who had spent decades in the service of the people. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited Karunakar’s residence in Gudimalkapur and paid his respects.

