Happy parents in Telangana name baby after govt hospital doctor who helped deliver her

Superintendent Dr Prathima Raj took it as a challenge and helped her deliver her baby girl.

Published: 14th January 2023 10:39 AM

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Going the extra mile to help one in distress is rare in government institutions. When an expecting mother reached the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on January 1 in a critical condition, Superintendent Dr Prathima Raj took it as a challenge and helped her deliver her baby girl.

The couple was so happy that they named their newborn after her before leaving the hospital on Thursday.
Narendra, a native of Dharmaram village of Dichpally mandal brought his wife Soundarya on January 1 to the hospital. She was suffering from heart-related disease. One valve in her heart had blocked the passage of the blood in between the chambers. It was her third delivery.

However, GGH superintendent Dr Prathima Raj did not refer the patient to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. She admitted her in the hospital and quickly organised a medical team with cardiologist Dr Ravikiran leading it. The team conducted a 2D echocardiography on her and gave her the treatment that she just needed and in time. The doctors then conducted a C-Section on her. She was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Doc says Cathlab helped

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Prathima Raj said that the doctors at the hospital would be able to serve the patients better from now on as Health Minister T Harish Rao had recently sanctioned Cathlab. She said that the hospital would provide cardiac service to Soundarya till she gets better.The couple thanked Dr Prathima Raj profusely for the timely help and named their baby after her. They did the namakaranam in the hospital itself. They thanked all the doctors of GGH who saved her and their baby.

