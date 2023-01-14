Home States Telangana

IIT-Hyderabad to set up tech innovation centre with Navy’s help

The collaboration is aimed at developing innovative projects on contemporary and emerging technologies in the maritime domain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-H) has entered into an agreement with Indian Navy’s Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) to establish a Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Centre (CTIC) on its premises. The IIT on Friday announced that a MoU has been signed with the Indian Navy to make its research and academics focus more towards national safety and security.

IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty inked the MoU with the Indian Navy, represented by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, on January  9. “The collaboration aligns with the goal of building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat and it is aimed at harnessing in-house tech prowess,” a statement issued by the IIT-H said.
Expressing delight at the opportunity to contribute to national security, IIT-H Director Murty said that as a civilian, it is a matter of pride to use our technological expertise and research acumen in the defence.

“We are glad to host the Indian Navy’s WESEE Innovation Centre on IIT-H campus. I am confident that this CTIC at our Technology Research Park (TRP) will nurture national building spirit on campus and lead to topnotch and futuristic innovations to serve humanity at large,” he said. The Project being steered by WESEE aims to collaborate with IITH on innovative and pioneering projects related to contemporary and emerging technologies in the maritime domain.

The MoU between WESEE, Indian Navy and IIT-H paves the way for a long-term collaboration between the two organisations. The establishment of the Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Centre (CTIC) is the crucial first step for this engagement.  

“The collaboration is aimed at solving real-world problems by leveraging the deep tactical and technical expertise of WESEE and IIT Hyderabad. The collaboration aligns with the goal of building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” said Prof Sumohana S Channappayya, faculty-in-charge, TRP.

