Justice League: Status quo does not mean ‘hands off’ for GHMC, says Telangana HC

Making it clear that a status quo order does not mean that the authorities have to adopt a “hands off” approach thus allowing illegal constructions, a bench of the Telangana High Court has said that status quo refers to the situation as it was on the date the order was passed.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuan and Justice N Tukaramji, was hearing two writ petitions filed by Siddpuram Raja Reddy, which were both dismissed by a single judge with a similar ruling.

On November 15, 2018, the GHMC issued a notice to defendants Anees Fathima and another under Section 636 of the GHMC Act for destruction of an illegal structure. The respondents filed a civil court petition in response to the demolition notice, and a status quo order was issued.

Raja Reddy brought to the court’s attention that the respondent had erected three additional storeys above Plot No. 38 in Survey Nos. 420, 422, 423, and 431 in Radhakrishna Nagar of Rangareddy District.

When the matter was first heard, standing counsel for the GHMC said that demolition had been halted due to the status quo order. According to counsel for the appellant, respondents were continuing with the illegal construction notwithstanding the status quo order.

Respondents claimed that they purchased the property from the appellant’s father in 1980, which is disputed by the appellant/petitioner, and that they filed a civil suit on the file of VIII Additional Senior Civil Judge, Rangareddy district, seeking declaration of title and recovery of possession, but that no injunction was granted by the civil court in respect of the subject land. Following that, the associated writ petitions were filed.



Remission of sentences is not a right of convict: HC

Stating that detention of a detenu cannot be deemed unconstitutional unless and until remission orders are issued, a bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justices A Abhishak Reddy and G Anupama Chakravarthy dismissed a writ of habeas corpus filed by SA Rasheed, a life prisoner.

Rasheed had filed the writ claiming that not granting remission (a reduction of sentence) amounted to wrongful incarceration and that the government should pay compensation of Rs 20 lakh.Counsel appearing for SA Rasheed argued that the failure of the authorities to issue the remission order was a misuse of the legal process and that the detainee was entitled to remission as per GO 30 issued by the Home (Services-III) department on September 26, 2020.

Special government pleader Sadasivuni Mujeeb Kumar argued that remission cannot be demanded as a matter of right. He said that when the trial court does not specify the length of the sentence in terms of years, a life sentence prisoner shall remain in prison until his or her death or the end of their biological life.

Mujeeb Kumar added that even when a criminal serving a life sentence is eligible for remission, their confinement is not unconstitutional as long as the government does not grant it.Taking note of the SGP’s arguments, the bench ruled that remission of punishment cannot be demanded as a matter of right and instructed the detainee to pursue the matter with the government.

