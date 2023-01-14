Opposition leaders accuse Telangana government of neglect over death of women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday demanded the resignation of Health Minister T Harish Rao the death of two new mothers in Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. he also demanded Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia to the next of kin of the two women who died following C-section at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet on Wednesday.

In a media statement, the TPCC chief lambasted the State government for such tragic incidents recurring leading to the death of pregnant women and lactating mothers in government hospitals. He recalled that a similar such incident was reported from a PHC in Ibrahimpatnam in August that left four women dead following a Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL).

Alleging that the State government has been discriminating against women in all the sectors, especially healthcare services, Mahila Congress leader M Sunitha Rao said that government doctors were not performing their job efficiently. Urging the State government to ensure that such incidents didn’t recur in the future, she felt that Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia was not enough.

S Surender Reddy, BJP Hyderabad district president, who was at the hospital, said that certain crucial equipment was not working in MN Area Hospital, and that the doctors have either failed to diagnose one of the pregnant women suffering from dengue before the procedure, or ignored it completely.

TTDP spokesperson Jyothsna claimed that the hospital was understaffed and the doctors were under immense pressure as two to three doctors were performing 15-20 surgeries per day, and equipment for complex surgeries was not available in the hospital. Pointing at the way protesting family members of the victims and activists being dragged into the police vehicle inside the hospital, she said that it showed the sorry state of affairs in Telangana. BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said that though such incidents were recurring in the State.

