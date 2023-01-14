Home States Telangana

Telangana-Andhra Pradesh Vande Bharat train to be flagged off on Jan 15

Normally, any express train takes 12 to 13 hours to reach Visakhapatnam from Secunderabad. Buses take even longer. But Vande Bharat Express will take you there in 8.5 hours.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here is some good news for rail passengers: Vande Bharat Express train, which is being flagged off on January 15, is going to cut the travel time drastically between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. Normally, any express train takes 12 to 13 hours to reach Visakhapatnam from Secunderabad. Buses take even longer. But Vande Bharat Express will take you there in 8.5 hours.

It runs between the two stations on all days except Sundays. After the inaugural run on Sunday, regular services will commence on Monday for which bookings will begin on January 14.The 20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will start at 5.45 am and will reach Secunderabad at 2.15 pm. The 20834 Secunderabad -Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will leave Secunderabad at 3 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 pm.

In between, the train stops at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both directions. The train consists of 14 AC coaches and two executive AC coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers.It will provide exclusive reserved sitting accommodation. This train serves the needs of the people who have travel on urgent nusiness.

The entire train rake is manufactured with pure indigenous technology and is equipped with modern features and enhanced comforts. The train has automatic sliding doors, with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in Executive class.

Emergency alarm button and emergency talkback units have been provided through which passengers can talk with crew in case of emergency. CCTV cameras are equipped in all coaches for safe and secure travel.

Vande Bharat Express
