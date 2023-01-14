Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress leaders appointed observers for Karnataka as polls loom

At least one AICC secretary and three observers from Telangana have been given responsibilities for the Karnataka elections.

Published: 14th January 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the All India Congress Committee has allocated responsibilities to Telangana Congress leaders. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has named several leaders from the State as observers for several Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.

Earlier, the party high command had appointed former minister and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu as AICC secretary and in-charge of Karnataka. The Manthani MLA has been touring regularly as he is the party in-charge of “Kalyana Karnataka” that covers 41 Assembly segments.

The party also appointed former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar as AICC observer for Haveri Lok Sabha and senior leader Harkara Venugopal for Kolas Lok Sabha seat. Former TPCC working president Jetti Kusum Kumar, who served as an observer for the recent Gujarat Assembly elections, has been appointed as observer for Mandya Lok Sabha.

These leaders have to monitor the campaigning and activities of aspirants as well as take feedback of the cadre to strengthen the party in the Assembly segments that come under the Lok Sabha constituencies they have been handed responsibility of.

At least one AICC secretary and three observers from Telangana have been given responsibilities for the Karnataka elections. The selected leaders expressed their happiness at the trust bestowed upon them and vowed to do justice to the task ahead.

