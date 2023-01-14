TS-bPASS to be implemented in Gram Panchayats soon: CEO

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to extend the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) to Gram Panchayats too.“The platform is ready. All technicalities are in place. We are awaiting statutory approvals from the Panchayat Raj department. It will ensure issuing hassle-free clearances for building constructions and bringing in more transparency and accountability. Also, it eliminates red tape and corruption,” TS-bPASS CEO Vinay Kumar and COO Chandra Sekhar Kammula told TNIE.

TS-bPASS is a first-of-its-kind system in the country that offers hassle-free layout and building application permissions online. It has become a role model for the country. “We want to make it one of the best in the South Asian region. After introduction of the TS-bPASS, pendency has drastically come down due to constant monitoring by the TS-bPASS teams,” Kammula said.

He said that with TS-bPASS, the State government is providing a citizen-friendly, transparent and time-efficient review and approval system for all construction activities in Telangana. “TS-bPASS is a pioneering reform in obtaining building permissions in the ULBs across the state. The platform has substantially improved ease of doing business in the construction sector and helped generate unprecedented growth,” he said.Kammula said that the citizens have immensely benefited, and construction of residential and commercial properties has witnessed remarkable growth.

Over all, TS-bPASS has received 1,72,226 applications, of which 64,750 were received till January 12, 2023, which is 4,567 more than last year. During the current financial year, 22,573 applications were received in the first quarter, 19,435 in the second, 22,426 in the third and 316 in the fourth quarter which will close on March 31, 2023, hence the number may surpass last year’s figures of 85,527.During 2020-21, about 21,040 applications were received, and 85,527 for 2021-22.

Of the, 1,22,171 applications, 36,153 have been rejected, 5,491 are under progress, 5,088 are pending fee payment, shortfalls for 2,898 applications and 91 applications are on hold. Most of the construction activity is taking place in five districts -- Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Hanamkonda and Sangareddy. Top ULBs include GHMC, GWMC, Badangpet, Boduppal and Turkayamjal.

Application status is communicated to applicants and officers concerned via WhatsApp.Citizens can reach out to TS-bPASS staff and have their queries and concerns answered by dialling 1800-599-2266 or 040-22666666. In person complaints have been reduced to less than five a week.For structures with an area size of 75 sq yards to 600 sq yd and up to 10 metres (G+1 floor) can get instant permission on self-certification mode.

Single window

Under the single window approval system, application of individuals with building areas of up to 75 sq yd and up to 7 metres in height can apply online by paying a registration fee of Rs 1 only

