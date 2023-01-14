TSPSC Group 1 prelim results out, 25,050 qualify for main exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released results of Group-1 preliminary examination. According to TSPSC, 25,050 candidates provisionally qualified for the written (Main) examination (conventional type). The Main examination will be held in June and its pattern will be displayed on the TSPSC website on January 18, according to a release by the Commission.

It may be mentioned here that the Telangana High Court allowed the TSPSC to release the preliminary results a couple of days ago. The preliminary test (objective type) was conducted on October 16, 2022 in 33 districts across the State to fill 503 vacant Group-1 posts in various departments.

The number of candidates who qualified for the Main examination is 50 times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone, duly following the rule of reservation for community, the TSPSC said.

No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for gender EWS, PH and sports categories, which are introduced for the first time in the State.In compliance with the interim orders of the High Court, the Commission has followed the women reservation horizontally.

In case any grievances, candidates may contact help desk at 040-22445566 or 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 (Call Time: 10.30 am to 1.00 pm and 1.30 pm to 5 pm on working days) or mail to helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released results of Group-1 preliminary examination. According to TSPSC, 25,050 candidates provisionally qualified for the written (Main) examination (conventional type). The Main examination will be held in June and its pattern will be displayed on the TSPSC website on January 18, according to a release by the Commission. It may be mentioned here that the Telangana High Court allowed the TSPSC to release the preliminary results a couple of days ago. The preliminary test (objective type) was conducted on October 16, 2022 in 33 districts across the State to fill 503 vacant Group-1 posts in various departments. The number of candidates who qualified for the Main examination is 50 times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone, duly following the rule of reservation for community, the TSPSC said. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for gender EWS, PH and sports categories, which are introduced for the first time in the State.In compliance with the interim orders of the High Court, the Commission has followed the women reservation horizontally. In case any grievances, candidates may contact help desk at 040-22445566 or 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 (Call Time: 10.30 am to 1.00 pm and 1.30 pm to 5 pm on working days) or mail to helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.