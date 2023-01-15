Home States Telangana

Bhadrachalam woman, children held for kidnapping, selling boy for Rs 4.5 lakh

After the trio confessed to the crime, they arrested the couple who bought the boy and the agent.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An eight-year-old boy studying Class III in a private school in Bhadrachalam was kidnapped on January 6 and sold to a family in Rajahmundry. This gruesome incident came to light after the arrest of five persons. Following a complaint from the parents about the disappearance of the boy, the police first checked the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the school and suspected that Kandula Annapurna, her daughter Anusha and son Sairam of Ashoknagar in Bhadrachalam were behind the kidnapping.

Further investigation revealed that the three accused took the boy to Rajahmundry and sold him to a couple, identified as Snehalatha and Isac Gunnam, for Rs 4.5 lakh through an agent, B Tulasi. The trio paid Rs 50,000 to Tulasi as commission.

Disclosing the details of the case, Bhadrachalam ASP Rohith Raj said that his team first took the suspects, Annapurna, Anushka and Sairam into custody and interrogated them. After the trio confessed to the crime, they arrested the couple who bought the boy and the agent.

Annapurna, Anuskha and Sairram plotted the kidnap meticulously. First they befriended the boy while he was going to school and returning home. Once they gained his trust, they kidnapped the unsuspecting boy, according to Rohith Raj. The police recovered Rs 3.10 lakh cash and three mobile phones from Annapurna and handed over the boy to his parents.

