Clear funds for students’ fees: Mallu Ravi to CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Published: 15th January 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress senior vice-president Dr Mallu Ravi has demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao release funds for the fees reimbursement and scholarships for poor students before the latter’s public meeting in Khammam on January 18.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, Mallu Ravi wondered whether the education policy of the State government was to deprive the poor students in Telangana of education.

Accusing the State government of not paying the arrears of fees reimbursement and scholarships for poor students since the past three years, he said that the BRS government has diluted the fees reimbursement scheme which was introduced by the Congress government.

“If the poor students get educated, they will ask for jobs. They will become enlightened and start questioning the government. This is the reason KCR doesn’t want the poor to study,” he stated, also daring the Chief Minister to explain the delay in making those payments during the public meeting in Khammam.

