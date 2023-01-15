How Telangana state celebrates Kanuma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The festival of Sankranti is celebrated in a grand manner across the Telugu states. However, the third day of the usual four-day-long festival is usually celebrated as Kanuma, which hold special importance in Telangana’s farming culture.

On this day, farmers clean their agricultural implements, give their cattle a bath, and apply oil on the horns, turmeric on the head and kumkum on their forehead. With bated breath, farmers wait for their cattle to return home after grazing and sprinkle drinking water on them upon their arrival as a sign of respect as cattle are considered agricultural wealth, a form of goddess Lakshmi.

The cattle are fed special food prepared for the occasion and Paramannam (a sweet dish made of rice). The entire household feasts on special festive food made of pulses, vegetables and also meat, in the cattle sheds.

Kartavula Panduga- A familial affair In many parts of Telangana, there is also a tradition of celebrating ‘Katravula Panduga’ a week before Sankranti. On this day, the entire household goes to their agricultural land with ingredients to prepare food items, including meat. Farmers make figurines of cattle made of clay obtained from the village’s irrigation tank.

Then, a shed is laid under a tree with ‘Thoranams’ made of mango leaves and decorated with marigold flowers which are then used to decorate the shed. These figurines of animals are placed inside the shed and turmeric, kumkum and oil are applied to these figurines. The family cooks the food and feasts in the shed with joy.

