Kishan snipes back at KTR, says he’s ‘stooping lower’ than father KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Saturday accused TRS working president KT Rama Rao of “stooping lower” than his father K Chandrasekhar Rao in using objectionable language, which he said, could be seen in the manner he has been criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre. Speaking the media at the BJP party office on Saturday, Kishan said that he had grown in the party through hard work and not by using his father’s name as Rama Rao had done.

He said that the people were no longer taking the statements, allegations, challenges and lies made by the family members of the Chief Minister seriously. Responding to Rama Rao’s sarcastic comment on Kishan that “development was not distributing Kurkure packets,” the latter said that Pepsi Co had sponsored the Kurkure packets to be distributed through him, to orphan children. Reddy said that Rao’s comment was an insult to the orphans.

“KTR should remember that during the peak of Covid pandemic, I visited the ICU wards of Gandhi Hospital 10 times. I mobilised donations in my constituency and did whatever I could do to help those in need,” he reminded the Minister.

On the Chief Minister’s statement in the Mahabubabad public meeting that the country would turn into an Afghanistan because of divisive forces, Kishan felt that it was the responsibility of every citizen to condemn the CM and his family members for trying to reduce the image of the country by comparing it with Afghanistan. “If KCR and KTR had any common sense, they should understand that there were no bomb blasts, terror attacks, communal riots, or curfews under BJP’s rule. Around 50,000 Kashmiri children stood around the Dal Lake and chanted ‘Bharat Matha Ki Jai’. Are they not witnessing this change,” he questioned.

Death of pregnant women

Terming the death of two pregnant women who died after undergoing C-Section operations at MN Area Hospital on Wednesday as unfortunate, Kishan opined that the doctors and the State government needed to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

BJP’S ‘LIST’

Kishan gave a detailed account of the Centre’s contribution for the improvement of Telangana’s public healthcare sector in the last eight years.

■ Centre has sanctioned 4,549 health and wellness centres for Telangana under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which include 418 under AYUSH department, 636 sub-health centres, 3,035 PHCs and 230 urban health wellness centres.

■ Centre has given Rs 5,550 crore to Telangana under the National Health Mission since 2014.

■ 175 generic medical shops have been opened in the State.

■ Centre has given Rs 146 crore for making Telangana TB-free under a scheme for adopting a TB patient.

■ Rs 800 crore has been spent for supply of drinking water for 1,040 fluorosis-affected villages.

■ Under the emergency Covid response phase 2, the Centre has given Rs 300 crore to Telangana.

■ 50 oxygen plants have been established under the PM Cares fund.

■ Rs 240 crore has been given for the construction of two super-specialty hospital blocks in Adilabad RIMS and Warangal KMC.

