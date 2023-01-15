KTR to lead Telangana delegation to WEF summit in Davos

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao will lead a delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF), which will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 20. The delegation will reach Zurich on Sunday and then proceed to Davos by road. It will be the fifth time for a business delegation from Telangana to participate in the WEF summit. The State sent its first delegation to the WEF summit in 2018.

The theme of the World Economic Forum Summit 2023 is ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’. WEF president Borge Brende, in his invitation to KTR, had written, “Your leadership in transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse is noteworthy.”

Apart from participating in various sessions at the WEF, KTR will meet the top leadership of several global marquee companies at the Telangana Pavilion set up in Davos. He will also participate in industry round tables organised on the sidelines of WEF. Principal secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan will also accompany KTR to the summit.

With an aim to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global firms and to create more employment opportunities for Telangana youth in the private sector, the minister will spell out the progressive and industry-friendly policies of the Telangana government. Telangana delegation’s previous trips to WEF were highly successful and fetched huge investments resulting in large-scale job creation for local youth.

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao will lead a delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF), which will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 20. The delegation will reach Zurich on Sunday and then proceed to Davos by road. It will be the fifth time for a business delegation from Telangana to participate in the WEF summit. The State sent its first delegation to the WEF summit in 2018. The theme of the World Economic Forum Summit 2023 is ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’. WEF president Borge Brende, in his invitation to KTR, had written, “Your leadership in transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse is noteworthy.” Apart from participating in various sessions at the WEF, KTR will meet the top leadership of several global marquee companies at the Telangana Pavilion set up in Davos. He will also participate in industry round tables organised on the sidelines of WEF. Principal secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan will also accompany KTR to the summit. With an aim to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global firms and to create more employment opportunities for Telangana youth in the private sector, the minister will spell out the progressive and industry-friendly policies of the Telangana government. Telangana delegation’s previous trips to WEF were highly successful and fetched huge investments resulting in large-scale job creation for local youth.