Nawab Mir grandson of Hyderabad’s last Nizam passes away in Turkey

By Express News Service

Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H, the Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully at Istanbul in Turkey at 10.30 pm on Saturday.

His desire, that he should be laid to rest in his home land, will be fulfilled by his children who are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

On arrival the body will be taken to The Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs.

The schedule and other details will be released in due course.

