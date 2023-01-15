Telangana High Court adjourns appeals on Raidurg lands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has adjourned the hearing on two Original Side Appeals (OSAs) filed by Nawab Mohd Khaja Moinuddin challenging the direction of the District Registrar of the Registration and Stamps to register the document, i.e development agreement-cum-GPA executed by the petitioners. The court, which is pursuing the OSAs, said: “We have appointed a new set of receivers-cum-commissioners in C.S. No. 7 of 1958 and have demanded that they give detailed reports by March 6, 2023.”

The current appeals must also abide by any report that the receivers-cum-commissioners may submit and any final judgement that the court may then issue with regard to prime land parcels totalling 209 acres in survey Nos. 1 to 49 located in Raidurg village (Paigah lands) and postponed until March 6, 2023.

The court said that without getting into other contentious issues, it may remark that CS No. 7 of 1958 is still pending before this court, but from time to time, specific orders were obtained by various parties by filing petitions. This was indicated earlier in a writ petition filed by Anish Construction Company.

“We may say that we have established a new group of receivers-cum-commissioners, and have asked them to make a thorough report so that we may consider drafting the final decree based on the report to be provided by the newly appointed receivers-cum-commissioners.”

