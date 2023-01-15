What happens if there are early polls? Ticket aspirants in Congress and BJP an edgy lot

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The leaders of BJP and the Congress are edgy as there is no indication if they would get party nomination for the constituencies from where they want to seek election to Assembly later this year.

Hoping that the party would allot tickets to them, they are working in their constituencies. But a doubt nags them that in case they do not find favour with the party leadership, all the effort they had made till then would be like water down the drain.

The aspirants want the candidatures finalised early so that they could focus on their respective constituencies. If the ruling BRS suddenly announces the list, then there would be at a disadvantage.The Congress has announced several times, including Rahul Gandhi, that the list of the candidates would be finalised and announced six months ahead of the elections and yet the leaders are feeling uneasy.

PCC chief Revanth Reddy has also made this point clear but the anxiety has not left them, going by the party’s record of announcing the names only in the eleventh hour. The sources said that the party is clear about whom it should field in 40 segments where it has a fighting chance. The former MLAs in the constituencies have been given a go-ahead signal to begin interacting with the people.

In another 30 Assembly segments, the aspirants are toiling hard but they are not sure whether they are the chosen ones. This is because there are multiple aspirants who are equal in stature. The party may have a tough time announcing the candidates for these seats without others turning a headache later. In the remaining segments, the Congress has no strong candidates. The party expects the unsuccessful ticket aspirants of BRS and the BJP might join the party. They would then become the automatic choices for the seats.

BJP too lacks good candidates

As far as BJP is concerned, it is also facing a lack of good leaders. It is also pinning hopes on disgruntled leaders of both the BRS and the Congress to join their ranks and seek election on the BJP ticket.According to sources, in at least 50 Assembly segments, they do not have leaders worth their salt. They have ready-made candidates for 25 to 30 seats.

Though the party is getting traction among the people, it suffers from a lack of leaders to make use of the growing support for the saffron party. It is also worried about what it should do if the BRS suddenly announces candidates for the Assembly elections.

The saffron party leaders said that they were expecting at least 10 to 15 strong leaders might leave BRS and join the BJP. They are also expecting a migration of about eight to 10 leaders from the Congress.

BRS leaders told to address local issues

On the other hand, the ruling BRS has told the sitting MLAs to get cracking with tours, meetings, addressing local issues in their respective constituencies. Party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is also touring districts, inaugurating collectorates and party offices to rev up the party at the grassroots.

The BRS chief is also clearing pending works in constituencies and planning new schemes and projects to ingratiate himself with the voters. The BRS chief is also trying to address issues within the party so that they would not become a problem later.

