Bandi to KCR: Constitute new PRC, implement it from July

Finding fault with the State government for not appointing a PRC, Sanjay said that the chief minister is again gearing up to cheat teachers and employees.  

Published: 17th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao constitute a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and implement it from July.

“The chief minister has been deceiving the employees. He has no intention to implement a new PRC even as the current PRC tenure will expire by June. The recommendations of the first PRC headed by CR Biswal were to be implemented from July 1, 2018, but it was delayed by 21 months,” the BJP leaders said in a press statement.

“How can the pay revision be implemented without constituting a PRC. Your (CM) attitude is to get away with the procedure of pay hikes. Your attitude towards employees is deplorable. We demand that a PRC be constituted with a deadline of three months, and to implement it from July,” he said.

TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Pay Revision Commission
