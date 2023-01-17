Kanti Velugu: Eye testing in all districts of Telangana from January 19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the formal inauguration by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Khammam on Wednesday, the second phase of Kanti Velugu programme will be launched across all the districts in the State on January 19.

During a review meeting conducted by Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday, the officials have been asked to start testing in camps at 9.00 am from January 19. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said: “The Kanti Velugu is an ambitious programme of the chief minister which should be implemented with full potential. Adequate police security should to be provided at the campsites to prevent any untoward incidents.”

The minister said that district collectors and Medical and Health officers will supervise the proceedings through WhatsApp and ensure that respective teams start the camps on time.“The district collectors should ensure that the medical teams have a night halt in the nearest towns and mandal headquarters. It will become easier for them to reach the camp location at least 15 minutes before the time,” he said.

The minister also instructed that mobilisation of patients should be segregated for the smooth conduct of the programme. ASHA workers and ANMs will be visiting households and inform people about the programme and also about the documents like Aadhaar cards that they should carry before reaching the camps.

