Luxury on wheels leaves passengers awe-struck

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The announcement, ‘Welcome to the train No 02844, Vande Bharat Express,’ sent a wave of thrill through the passengers taking their first ride on the India’s semi high-speed train between Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam, the inaugural run of which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday. It is an indigenously built semi high-speed express loaded with amenities, comfort for luxurious travel experience.

It’s the country’s eighth Vande Bharat Express, connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, virtually flagged off by Modi who described it as a Sankranti gift to the people of two Telugu states.The doors closing on their own as soon as the train chugged out of the Secunderabad Railway Station was a magical touch for passengers used to travelling in not-so-well-equipped trains. The doors will not open until the next station -- Warangal. There is no scope for claustrophobic feeling as the eye-catching scenes, the wide, double-glazed windows keep the passengers engaged.

Passengers click pictures of the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday | vinay madapu

“The train comprises 16 coaches -- 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. It’s one of the fastest trains in India covering a distance of around 700 km in 8 hours,” said Prabhakar Singh, a Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) in South Central Railways. He further added that the average speed of the train is 160 kmph. However, the speed is said to be restricted in certain sections. There are approximately 80 seats in an AC Chair Car Coach.

Spacious enough to stretch your legs, the seats are reclining and provide tray tables individually to each passenger. There are closets, above the seats with doors to help passengers keep their luggage safe. Each seat has handy mobile charging points. The two Executive Chair Car coaches are partitioned with electrically operated, touch-free sliding doors. The seats in these two coaches are not only more comfortable but also rotate 360 degrees making a perfect coalition of convenience and luxury.

Each coach has its own mini pantry to preserve food and beverages.Speaking to TNIE, Chief Supervisor in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Abhinay Pradhan said that there are some delicious food options available for the passengers at affordable prices.

“In every run for breakfast and snacks passengers can choose between Paneer Cutlet, Veg Cutlet, Upma, Bread Omelett, Bread Butter Jam, fruits and tetra pack juice. It will cost `122 for the Chair Car passengers and Rs 155 for Executive Car travellers.” He said that lunch and dinner will also be available according to the order.

To add more, the train also has a special air conditioning duct for silent and equal distribution of conditioned air and an automatic sensor for temperature adjustment. The indirect LED lighting for calmer ambience gives it an aircraft-like look.

“Travelling in this inaugural run feels thrilling. However, this goodness should continue for 365 days. Only then can the service be called good,” said Arun Kumar Das, a passenger. For the inaugural run the train stopped at 21 stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It received immense love from the visitors who came to the stations to see the train. The awe-struck people on the road all along the railway tracks kept waving their hand until Vande Bhart Express disappeared from their view.

