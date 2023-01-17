Puja for Varahi at Kondagattu temple on January 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vahana Puja for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s campaign vehicle Varahi will be performed at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagityal district on January 24. The campaign vehicle will be officially flagged off after the completion of traditional rituals.

A release from Jana Sena Party stated that Pawan Kalyan believes that Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy saved him when he met with an accident during the election campaign in 2009. The JSP chief used to commence important activities from Kondagattu temple.

Pawan Kalyan will also embark on Anushtup Narasimha Yatra covering 32 Narasimha Swamy temples from Dharmapuri. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will also hold a meeting of Telangana Jana Sena Party unit.

