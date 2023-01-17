Home States Telangana

Telangana government gives green signal for teachers’ transfers, promotions

The entire process will take place in a transparent manner through a web-based counselling system.

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Delivering a Sankranti gift to the teachers, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday announced the State government’s decision to gave green signal to transfers and promotions of the teachers working in the government and local body schools.  The minister said that the process of long pending transfers of government teachers will be completed soon.

Speaking after a meeting with the teachers unions, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and higher officials of the Education department, she said that a schedule for the transfers and promotions will be released in the next few days.

The first transfers would be of headmasters, after which promotions of teachers for 9,266 posts will take place, she said, adding that transfer of teachers working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and Model schools (KGBV) will also take place.

To avoid any kind of disturbance in the academics of students, particularly for SSC public examination candidates, the government has decided that all the transfers and promotions would be effective from April. The entire process will take place in a transparent manner through a web-based counselling system. The teachers’ unions expressed happiness over the government’s decision. Meanwhile, the minister has appealed to the teachers unions to cooperate for the completion of transfers and promotions in a seamless manner.

