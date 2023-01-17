Home States Telangana

WEF’s C4IR on healthcare to come up in Hyderabad city

C4IR Telangana is the 18th centre to join the WEF’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Network, which spans four continents.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Telangana), which will be the only one of its kind in India thematically focused on healthcare and life sciences, will be established in Hyderabad. The announcement was made after the Telangana government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) signed a collaboration agreement during the Forum’s annual meeting in Davos on Monday. The Centre will be an autonomous, non-profit organisation, leading on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences.

“I strongly believe that the centre is a testament to the strong life sciences prowess of Telangana and is yet another step by the government to elevate the life sciences ecosystem in the State and globally. Life sciences is one of the priority sectors in the State and I firmly believe that this partnership can leverage on the current ecosystem to further accelerate the value and impact created by State’s life sciences sector globally,” said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

“India has a unique opportunity to spearhead healthcare and life sciences in South Asia. C4IR Telangana- with the support of the WEF’s global network of Fourth Industrial Revolution centres and the backing of the State and Central governments- will be a key player in driving stakeholder engagement, building bridges between the public sector and SMEs and supporting job creation in the healthcare sector,” said Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum.  

C4IR Telangana is the 18th centre to join the WEF’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Network, which spans four continents. With establishment of this centre, Telangana will become an important node in the global network of 4IR centres, and will also help Telangana consolidate its leadership position globally.

Being the first healthcare and life sciences 4IR centre in the region, the hub will facilitate, advance and accelerate development and adoption of newer technologies including genomics, personalised medicine and healthcare manufacturing, with a focus on the interplay between life sciences and technology in the region and globally.

