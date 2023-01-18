Education Minister Sabitha wants transparency in teachers’ transfers, promotions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday presided over a review meeting on arrangements being made to initiate the process of promotions and transfers of teachers in a transparent manner.The minister directed the 0fficials to ensure that the entire process is carried out with out any errors. “Since the measures are being taken for teacher transfers through web counselling, it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that there are no errors in the software used. Review the arrangements from time to time so that no one should be treated unfairly in promotions and transfers,” the minister said. “Teams of officials should be formed at different levels to play a major role in the process. State level officers will be appointed as supervisors in the respective districts for the effectively carry out the process,” she added.Education department Secretary Vakati Karuna and Director of School Education Devasena were present on the occasion.