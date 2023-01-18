Home States Telangana

EFLU to collaborate with Uruguay universities

Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of Uruguay, Guillermo Laurenza visited the EFLU on Tuesday and held talks with the university authorities.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) is exploring possibilities of collaborating with the Embassy of Uruguay, New Delhi and the universities of the south American country. Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of Uruguay, Guillermo Laurenza visited the EFLU on Tuesday and held talks with the university authorities.

They discussed various proposals, including collaboration in the areas of promotion of literature and language studies in Hispanic studies, translation of literary texts into Indian languages, scholar-in-residence programme, teacher training for English language teachers and programmes for developing proficiency in English for professionals from Uruguay.

Initiatives like faculty and student exchange programmes and sharing of resources in the form of books and films from Uruguay to promote academic collaborations were also discussed during the meeting.
The visiting dignitary went round the campus and met the students of the department of Spanish and held discussions on wide ranging issues with the academic administrators and the senior faculty members.

