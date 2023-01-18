Home States Telangana

Is Mukarram Jah your kin? Bandi asks KCR

Faults govt for according State honours for late royal, asks if KCR had ‘forgotten atrocity committed by Nizam’

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for according State honours to the deceased titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that a DNA test should be conducted on the CM to find out if he was a kin of the late royal. The BJP leader took strong exception to the mortal remains of Mukarram Jah being laid to rest here in the city.

“Did you forget the atrocity committed by the Nizam, KCR? Or is Nizam your relative? A DNA test needs to be conducted. You have been making statements in favour of China, Pakistan and Nizam,” Sanjay said and alleged that Rao eyed the properties of Nizam and hence the eulogy of the former Hyderabad ruler.
“Rao exposed his true colours by according State funeral to Mukarram Jah. The people should understand the hatred and vengeance of KCR towards Hindus,” Sanjay alleged.

Praja Sangrama Yatra hailed

Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ was discussed for around 45 minutes in New Delhi on the second and concluding day of BJP’s National Executive Committee on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Yatra during his concluding speech.

The BJP top leaders directed the other non-BJP ruling State units to emulate it to bring the party to power.
“I felt happy that the PM took the mike and suggested that I elucidate on Praja Sangrama Yatra when I was about to submit the Telangana report. In fact, the Prime Minister recounted how I made it a success despite the State government creating impediments,” Sanjay said.In their report, the State BJP leaders have submitted that BRS has made the election to be a “costly affair by bribing voters” during the elections.

